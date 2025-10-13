Katy Perry ‘constantly in contact' with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau ‘constantly in contact' post confirming romance

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have reportedly been "constantly in contact" since the summer.

The 40-year-old pop star was first linked to the former Canadian Prime Minister in July when they were seen enjoying a romantic meal together in Montreal.

Now, they have confirmed their romance after pictures of them seemingly hugging intimately onboard a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California spread on social media.

A source has told The Sun newspaper the pair have stayed in touch even though Katy has been away on tour.

The insider said: "They haven’t been able to spend a lot of time together as she’s on tour, but they’re constantly in contact - always FaceTiming and messaging each other."

"He’s a bit of a geek and can’t believe someone as famous and glamorous as Katy is interested in him, whereas she’s flattered such a respected politician wants to date her."

The pictures which appear to show the pair together on a yacht are said to have been taken by a passenger on a tourist boat who claimed that he recognized the politician from his distinctive “Haida raven” tattoo on his upper left arm, a tribute to indigenous Canadian people.

Katy split from her husband Orlando Bloom, father of her daughter Daisy, earlier this year while Justin has been single since he ended his marriage to Sophie in 2023 after 18 years.

A source previously told PEOPLE magazine of the rumored couple: "They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes.”

"She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common," they mentioned.

The insider continued, "Their own personal responsibilities could make this relationship move slower than it would, but there are ways to see the other and still fulfil their parenting responsibilities.

"For one thing, they each have an ex. So, duties are split in half. And long-distance relationships, while still hard, are possible for these two," the source concluded.