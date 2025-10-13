Palace in crisis mode over King Charles's condition

Palace insiders fear the worst as King Charles looks visibly unwell

King Charles’ appearance at the recent COP30 climate summit in London has sparked alarm inside Buckingham Palace.

According to palace insiders, “the illusion of” King Charles’ “perfect health is collapsing.”

The 76-year-old monarch, who has been undergoing cancer treatment since early 2024, appeared significantly thinner and paler.

While official palace statements insist the King is “doing well” and continuing light duties, a source told Radar Online that senior aides are reportedly preparing Prince William to take on more responsibility much sooner than expected.

Speaking of his appearance, the source said, "His suit was hanging off him," adding, "He looked like a man fighting something bigger than he's letting on."

Despite good reports of Charles’ health coming from palace, the insider noted that “the optics are impossible to spin.”

"They're quietly preparing William to step up — fast," one senior courtier told the publication. "The illusion of perfect health is collapsing."

"You can't Photoshop frailty," one source shared. "What we're seeing is the reality behind the crown — a monarch in decline."