Kylie Jenner sparks immense backlash with new campaign

Kylie Jenner sparks outrage with ‘King Kylie’ campaign

Kylie Jenner’s latest “King Kylie” campaign just saw immense backlash.

The imagery depicts a fake cop and shows a jail while the US faces heightened immigration tensions.

Kylie shared a Kylie Cosmetics teasers that faced fierce criticism where fake police officers are escorting her in handcuffs, a move that many have branded “tone-deaf” and “out of touch.”

The 28-year-old billionaire posted the clip on Saturday to promote her upcoming King Kylie collection.

The short video shows Jenner being led through a jail corridor by two men dressed as police officers, while she poses in a black lingerie and sheer tights.

The imagery has landed badly online however, arriving as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids and police crackdowns dominate headlines across the US.

Kylie’s King Kylie branding is also being criticized for going against the recent “No Kings” protest movement, which has gained traction in the US and abroad in opposition to authoritarianism.

“There are No Kings rallies going on across the world and you choose to post this? Read the room!” a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

While another commented, “Why are you using the carceral system as branding material? This white-supremacist imagery is gross.”