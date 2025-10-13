Jessica Simpson turns to Kris Jenner for THIS before her return to small screen

Jessica Simpson works on 'classic Kris Jenner move' ahead of her comeback to TV

Jessica Simpson is reportedly asking Kris Jenner for help, as she has decided to return to the small screen.

An insider told Radar Online that the 45-year-old actress and singer, who touched the height of fame with her first husband. Nick Lachey, on Newlyweds, is eager to relive her past, particularly the days she spent on her reality show.

The source said, "Jessica loved what came along with being in a groundbreaking reality TV smash.”

"The magazine covers, the movie roles, the endorsement deals,” the insider added.

It is also being reported that Jessica has knocked at the door of the Kardashians’ matriarch, Kris, for insights on restarting her career after a break.

As per the source, "There would be no Kardashians reality franchise without Jessica blazing the trail with her early-2000s hit.”

The insider went on to note that The Dukes of Hazzard actress is seemingly working on her relationship with ex-husband Eric Johnson, as they were seen enjoying each other’s company at her sister Ashlee Simpson’s Las Vegas residency in August of this year.

Jessica, who tied the knot with Eric in 2014, welcomed three children with him, Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie, and parted ways in January 2025, calls him a part of her “happy family.”

"This is a classic Kris Jenner move. Keep the boys around and keep the family drama going,” the insider quipped.