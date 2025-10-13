Prince Andrew receives strong warning after bombshell email surfaced

Prince Andrew receives strong warning after bombshell email surfaces

Prince Andrew has received a strong warning after bombshell email contradicted his claim to have cut off Jeffrey Epstein.

The Daily Mail, citing royal sources, has reported Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father could be banned from fun activities such as shooting on royal estates after a bombshell email.

The royal insider tells the outlet that one option being considered is to stop him from hosting shooting parties on royal estates.

The fresh warning for Andrew comes days after reports the Duke of York told Jeffrey Epstein in an email “we are in this together” after a picture of the British royal with Virginia Giuffre was first published in 2011.

Prince Andrew sent email to Epstein on 28 February 2011, the day after the well-known photograph of the duke, Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell was made public.

King Charles younger brother told Epstein to “keep in close touch” and expressed a wish to “play some more soon”.

The email will pile further pressure on the Duke of York and the royal family because he previously told the BBC he had ceased contact with the convicted offender by that point, according to the Telegraph.

The report further says back in 2019, Andrew told the BBC’s Newsnight programme that he broke off his friendship with Epstein in December 2010.