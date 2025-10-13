Psychic predicts major problem in King Charles, Camilla's marriage

A celebrity psychic has predicted there may be a problem in King Charles and Queen Camilla’s marriage.

The astrologer has also disclosed the 'cause for concerns' in King Charles marriage to Camilla, adding it was also in the monarch’s relationship with former wife Princess Diana.

Speaking to Cheat Sheet, Inbaal Honigman said the one thing about their compatibility which may be ‘cause for concern’, is that they both share a rising sign.

“In many cases, having the same rising sign could indicate a couple who have a lot in common, but since both these royals have proud Leo as their ascendant, this could create a clash,” the expert said and added, “Leos like being center stage, and struggle to share the limelight.”

Inbaal went on saying the two partners with Leo rising will therefore sometimes “argue over who’s right.”

The report further says one of the problems in Charles and Diana’s relationship was that the king was never comfortable with how all the focus and attention was always on Prince William and Harry’s mother and not him.

And Camilla is fully aware of that, it added.

However, body language expert Darren Stanton believes King Charles and Queen Camilla have an unbreakable bond, noting, “The strength of Charles and Camilla’s relationship is unmistakable.”

“While Charles often commands attention in public, it’s Camilla who remains his anchor,” he added.