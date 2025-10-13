Duchess Sophie meets Princess Charlene

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie held a meeting with Prince Albert and Princess Charlene during their visit to Monaco.

According to reports after attending a gala dinner at the Yacht Club de Monaco on Sunday night, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh met Prince Albert and Princess Charlene at the Princely Palace.

The Monaco royal family shared a photo of British royals on its Instagram handle.

The palace says, “Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene had the pleasure of welcoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh during their visit to the Principality of Monaco.

“A warm exchange reflecting the bonds of respect and friendship between Monaco and the United Kingdom.”

Earlier this month, the Duchess of Edinburgh also returned to the Democratic Republic of Congo at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Visiting from Monday 29th September to Thursday 2nd October, Sophie met women peacebuilders working at the grassroots level to highlight their work supporting local peace initiatives and witnessed the devastating impact of the ongoing conflict, particularly on women and girls.

This visit follows the Duchess first to the Democratic Republic of Congo, in 2022.

On the final day of the visit, she travelled to Kintambo General Hospital in Kinshasa.

Alongside the first woman Prime Minister of DRC, Judith Suminwa, and the Minister for Health, Dr Samuel Roger Kamba Mulamba, the Duchess met patients, clinicians and members of civil society to better understand what measures are being put in place to strengthen the national health system.