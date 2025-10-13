Taylor Swift makes bombshell announcemnet related to her Eras Tour docuseries

Taylor Swift prepares to relive Eras Tour days after her engagement to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is preparing to drop two new projects related to her Eras Tour.

On Monday, October 13, it was announced that the Life of a Showgirl hitmaker is working on two fresh undertakings, The End of an Era and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show, with the collaboration of Disney+.

According to a press release, The End of an Era, a six-part docuseries, will depict "the development, impact, and inner-workings that created the phenomenon that was The Eras Tour.”

It “gives an intimate look at Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world,” per the statement.

The project will be released on Disney+ with the first two episodes on December 12 followed by two episodes every week.

Notably, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show, a live recording of the Fortnight crooner’s final performance on the Eras Tour, which she delivered on December 8, 2024 at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada, will also be premiered on December 12, 2025.

The recorded concert has clips of her bombshell performances from her album The Tortured Poets Department. However, the first Eras Tour concert film did not feature that era because the album was still unreleased at that time.