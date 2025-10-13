One wedding guest already locked in for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s big day

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged and while the date of their wedding remains under wraps, one likely guest already has fans talking.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark appears to have cemented her place among the couple’s inner circle, sparking speculation she’ll be among the VIP attendees when the pair tie the knot.

Clark has repeatedly been seen alongside Swift and Kelce over the past year, building what appears to be a close friendship.

The WNBA guard first made headlines in January after attending a Kansas City Chiefs game and sitting next to Swift in the executive suite as the team defeated the Houston Texans.

“I was just explaining things. That was really fun,” Clark said later. “Getting to spend time with Taylor and then also Travis played really well that game, the Chiefs won.”

Since then, Clark has been spotted at multiple games and events, including a recent Sunday Night Football appearance at Arrowhead Stadium and a celebration of the couple’s engagement in August.

Her friendship with the couple, combined with her public support for the Chiefs and frequent interactions with both Swift and Kelce, has fans convinced she’ll be among the guests at what’s expected to be one of the most talked-about weddings in pop culture.