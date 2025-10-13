 
Geo News

One wedding guest already locked in for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's big day

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged and people are waiting for the couple to get married

By
Web Desk
|

October 13, 2025

One wedding guest already locked in for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s big day
One wedding guest already locked in for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s big day

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged  and while the date of their wedding remains under wraps, one likely guest already has fans talking.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark appears to have cemented her place among the couple’s inner circle, sparking speculation she’ll be among the VIP attendees when the pair tie the knot.

Clark has repeatedly been seen alongside Swift and Kelce over the past year, building what appears to be a close friendship. 

One wedding guest already locked in for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s big day

The WNBA guard first made headlines in January after attending a Kansas City Chiefs game and sitting next to Swift in the executive suite as the team defeated the Houston Texans.

“I was just explaining things. That was really fun,” Clark said later. “Getting to spend time with Taylor and then also Travis played really well that game, the Chiefs won.”

Since then, Clark has been spotted at multiple games and events, including a recent Sunday Night Football appearance at Arrowhead Stadium and a celebration of the couple’s engagement in August.

Her friendship with the couple, combined with her public support for the Chiefs and frequent interactions with both Swift and Kelce, has fans convinced she’ll be among the guests at what’s expected to be one of the most talked-about weddings in pop culture.

Matthew McConaughey gets honest about nepotism
Matthew McConaughey gets honest about nepotism
Kim Novak speaks out on her 'femme fatale heartbreaker type' depiction in upcoming biopic
Kim Novak speaks out on her 'femme fatale heartbreaker type' depiction in upcoming biopic
Jessica Simpson turns to Kris Jenner for THIS before her return to small screen
Jessica Simpson turns to Kris Jenner for THIS before her return to small screen
Netflix drops 'Bridgerton' season 4 teaser video
Netflix drops 'Bridgerton' season 4 teaser
Lady Gaga hailed ‘world superstar' post Mayhem Ball
Lady Gaga hailed ‘world superstar' post Mayhem Ball
Kylie Jenner sparks immense backlash with new campaign
Kylie Jenner sparks immense backlash with new campaign
Chappell Roan reveals reason behind being ‘so sad'
Chappell Roan reveals reason behind being ‘so sad'
From Bellboy to CEO: Abel Ariza says Leonardo DiCaprio's words changed his life
From Bellboy to CEO: Abel Ariza says Leonardo DiCaprio's words changed his life