Travis Kelce gets advice on 'babies'

Travis Kelce is set to get married soon, of course with Taylor Swift. So, regarding this, his two friends, including his brother, give him words of wisdom.



On his New Heights podcast, which he hosts with Jason Kelce, comes the guest, who is Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock.

The Jumanji star, a father of three children, shares with the NFL's tight end that he will eventually come to understand the feeling of having children.



“My babies, just like — you know, Jason, and one day you’ll know, Trav — babies are everything. That’s it,” the DC star adds.



Similarly, Jason shares his views on fatherhood, saying, “It’s like, my entire hierarchy of priorities is completely shifted.

He also adds, “Seriously, it’s crazy. You’ll see, Trav, it’s crazy.” Hearing this, Dwayne jokes, “We’re putting that voodoo on you and Taylor right now.”

Earlier in August, Travis and Taylor broke the news of their engagement on social media after having a relationship of two years.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the pop icon captioned the post.

After the announcement, an insider told Us Weekly, “Their dream is to have kids. She’s in a great space in her career, and with her success and she can take some time away."

It is worth noting Jason, Travis' brother, is a father-of-four.