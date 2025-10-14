Meghan Markle hopes quashed as ‘As Ever' is ‘lost'

 
Meghan Markle feels lost as her lifestyle brand is not making progress

Eleen Bukhari
October 14, 2025

Meghan Markle is seemingly worried about the progress of her lifestyle brand.

The Duchess of Sussex is disappointed with the numbers and is worried the future of ‘As Ever’ is bleak.

A friend who is close to the Duchess told the Daily Mail: "At the moment she is literally lost because the whole jam-making business did not work out in the way she thought it would.

"Nobody has seen any figures, but I don't think they are that good. I know they just released a Sauvignon Blanc, but it's not going to make her lots of money because Netflix owns the business,” they add.

Meghan Markle left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Prince Harry and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

