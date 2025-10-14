Prince Harry feels Meghan ‘crossed a line' with Lilibet post

Prince Harry uneasy as Meghan shares daughter’s rare photo

Prince Harry is reportedly not happy about Meghan Markle posting their daughter, Lilibet's snaps on her social media account.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram to mark International Day of the Girl by sharing a photo of her and Harry's four-year-old daughter, running in the garden of their residence in California. Lilibet's face was kept hidden.

However, Harry finds it very "uncomfortable" to post his daughter's picture on social platforms as he previously begged for the privacy of his kids, via Radaronline.

"Harry’s deeply uncomfortable,” a palace source dished to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who shared on Substack.

"He spent years fighting tabloids and paparazzi to protect his kids. Now Meghan’s the one putting them back in the spotlight."

The 40-year-old prince was not informed about the post until it was posted online.

"He found out almost when the rest of us did," the source claimed. "He thinks she crossed a line.”

Meghan wrote a touching message on her post, read, "To all the girls - this world is yours. Do everything you can to protect your rights, use your voice, support each other. We will do the same for you. It’s your right and our responsibility."

"Go get ‘em girl!" Meghan added with a running girl emoji.