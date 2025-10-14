 
Geo News

Prince Harry feels Meghan ‘crossed a line' with Lilibet post

Harry and Meghan Markle are parents to two kids, daughter Lilibet and son Archie

By
Web Desk
|

October 14, 2025

Prince Harry uneasy as Meghan shares daughter’s rare photo
Prince Harry uneasy as Meghan shares daughter’s rare photo

Prince Harry is reportedly not happy about Meghan Markle posting their daughter, Lilibet's snaps on her social media account.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram to mark International Day of the Girl by sharing a photo of her and Harry's four-year-old daughter, running in the garden of their residence in California. Lilibet's face was kept hidden.

However, Harry finds it very "uncomfortable" to post his daughter's picture on social platforms as he previously begged for the privacy of his kids, via Radaronline.

"Harry’s deeply uncomfortable,” a palace source dished to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who shared on Substack

"He spent years fighting tabloids and paparazzi to protect his kids. Now Meghan’s the one putting them back in the spotlight."

The 40-year-old prince was not informed about the post until it was posted online.

"He found out almost when the rest of us did," the source claimed. "He thinks she crossed a line.”

Meghan wrote a touching message on her post, read, "To all the girls - this world is yours. Do everything you can to protect your rights, use your voice, support each other. We will do the same for you. It’s your right and our responsibility."

"Go get ‘em girl!" Meghan added with a running girl emoji.

Meghan Markle gets flirtatious smile from Prince Harry in new BTS video
Meghan Markle gets flirtatious smile from Prince Harry in new BTS video
Meghan Markle hopes quashed as ‘As Ever' is ‘lost'
Meghan Markle hopes quashed as ‘As Ever' is ‘lost'
Crown Prince says his dream came true after F-16 flight
Crown Prince says his dream came true after F-16 flight
Meghan Markle's friend exposes her anguish, turmoil and ongoing pain
Meghan Markle's friend exposes her anguish, turmoil and ongoing pain
Meghan left red-faced after friend reveals truth about Paris Fashion Week invite
Meghan left red-faced after friend reveals truth about Paris Fashion Week invite
King Charles leaves a major mark on Brits during cancer battle
King Charles leaves a major mark on Brits during cancer battle
Watch: Meghan Markle leaves New York's Kappo Masa with royal poise video
Watch: Meghan Markle leaves New York's Kappo Masa with royal poise
Did Kate Middleton go to Houston?
Did Kate Middleton go to Houston?