Meghan Markle, Prince Harry step out with Ed Sheeran for cosy dinner: Photos

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry step out with Ed Sheeran for cosy dinner

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are out in NYC with another Hollywood A-lister.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted leaving SoHo House last weekend after grabbing dinner with British singer, Ed Sheeran.

The night out was scheduled soon after both eghan and Harry received Humanitarians of the Year Award in Big Apple.

For their dinner, Meghan donned a stunning long strapless grey-and-black tweed dress while Harry pulled up a navy blue suit paired with a crisp white button-down underneath.





This comes as an insider recently revealed how the Duchess is struggling with her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

A friend who is close to the Duchess told the Daily Mail: "At the moment she is literally lost because the whole jam-making business did not work out in the way she thought it would.

"Nobody has seen any figures, but I don't think they are that good. I know they just released a Sauvignon Blanc, but it's not going to make her lots of money because Netflix owns the business,” they add.