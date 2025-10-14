Meghan Markle gets flirtatious smile from Prince Harry in new BTS video

Meghan Markle is dropping a social media update for her fans after her celebrated NYC trip.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recieved Humaniatrians of the Year Award alongside husband Prince Harry over the weekend, has shared a behind the scenes clip with her fans as they get ready.

Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the mother-of-two captioned the clip: "Until the next time, NYC - thanks for the memories!(You really know how to charm a gal)."

This comes as the Duchess was poked over her new award at the Big Apple.

Royal reported Jasmine Carey writes for Express: “While Meghan and Harry do of course put time and resources into helping raise awareness of mental health and support those who have been impacted by the digital world mentally, especially families of young people who have been impacted, it could be argued that they haven’t always acted in the best way for the mental health of those around them.”

She adds:“Over the last five years, the couple have taken to digital screens themselves to slate the Royal Family, whether that be in their 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview or on their 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan.”

“The prince also used the pages of his 2023 memoir Spare to criticise family members and reveal certain information that will no doubt have impacted those he is related to,” she notes.

The expert adds: “This is something that royal fans won’t forget anytime soon.”