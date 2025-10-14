Hint Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘moved on' from Royal role

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have separate paths, away from the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently received an award in NYC over their work towards mental health, have developed a celebrity status.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror: "I think they [Harry and Meghan] have moved on from their royal roles.

"They are now full-blown celebrities. And this award was for both of them, so it was natural that they make a joint appearance."

Comparing the Sussexes to Prince William and Kate Middleton, the expert added: "The two princes and Catherine were involved in mental health issues before Meghan came along. It is something they care deeply about.

"The message that both couples are now promoting is that society has to do something about the dangers that the Internet, and particularly social media, pose to our children. It is an important message, and one that affects us all."

She concluded: "I think both couples should rightly be applauded for using their fame, be it as royals or celebrities, to highlight this crucial issue."