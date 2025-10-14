Princess Lilibet new photos sparks comparisons with Diana

Meghan Markle’s new photo of Princess Lilibet is making rounds on the internet.

The Duchess of Sussex, who shared a personal photo of her daughter on International Day of the girl, has strikes conversations about Princess Lilibet’s hair colour.

One fan wrote on X: "The cutest red headed Princess, Lilibet Diana." While another said: "As Prince Harry said, the Spencer red gene is indeed VERY strong.

Another fan posted: "Our little red hair Princess Lilibet" and another noted: "Lili has her daddy’s height as well as his hair."

This comes as years after Prince Harry openly spoke about his ginger genes.

Speaking to Stephen Colbert in a recent interview, the Duke of Sussex revealed how he sees his mother in both of his children.

"Here's another lovely family photo. Your daughter, Lilibet, your son, Archie, of course your wife, Meghan. Your daughter Lilibet is named in her honor," Colbert said before asking: "Having children helps us remember those that we've lost. Do you see your mother or your grandparents in any of your children?"

"Definitely my mum. The ginger gene is a strong one!" Prince Harry joked as the studio audience laughed.

"The Spencer gene is very, very strong," Harry interjected, referencing his maternal side of the family. "I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan] that should this go the distance and we have kids that there's no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes, but I was wrong!"

"Go gingers," he added.