 
Geo News

Harry furious as Meghan uses ‘worst moment of his life' for ‘fashion shoot'

Meghan Markle’s Paris video upsets Prince Harry as she turns the 'worst moment of his life’ into ‘fashion shoot’

By
Web Desk
|

October 14, 2025

Prince Harry ‘livid’ after Meghan Markle films near site of Princess Diana’s death
Prince Harry ‘livid’ after Meghan Markle films near site of Princess Diana’s death

Prince Harry is said to be deeply upset with Meghan Markle after she filmed a short video near the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, the site of Princess Diana’s tragic death.

In the clip, Meghan’s camera pans across the bridge before cutting to a shot of her feet resting on the car seat, filmed following her appearance at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show.

The video quickly went viral sparking backlash with social media users accusing the Duchess of Sussex of being insensitive.

Now, a source has revealed that the Duke of Sussex was "livid" as he felt that his wife turned the “worst moment of his life” into a “backdrop for a fashion shoot.”

“He couldn't believe she'd filmed anything near that location – it's sacred ground for him. He told her it felt like she'd turned the worst moment of his life into a backdrop for a fashion shoot,” the source told Radar Online.

The tipster added, "He's been carrying around rage and grief for years, and this reopened old wounds."

Another insider said that Harry “will be absolutely horrified and deeply angry, as the video touches on one of the most traumatic times in his life.

"Even if it wasn't deliberate, it was a serious lapse in judgment. Meghan really cannot afford these kinds of blunders, given her profile and the brand she is trying to build around herself.

"Filming in that part of Paris may not have been meant to offend anyone, but it came across as grossly insensitive, and errors like this do carry real consequences."

Hint Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘moved on' from Royal role
Hint Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘moved on' from Royal role
Prince Harry feels Meghan ‘crossed a line' with Lilibet post
Prince Harry feels Meghan ‘crossed a line' with Lilibet post
Meghan Markle is a simple girl and wants 'best for all', says pal
Meghan Markle is a simple girl and wants 'best for all', says pal
Buckingham Palace secret ‘soirees' and parties spilt by staff
Buckingham Palace secret ‘soirees' and parties spilt by staff
Why Kate Middleton restricts kids from using smartphones?
Why Kate Middleton restricts kids from using smartphones?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry step out with Ed Sheeran for cosy dinner: Photos
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry step out with Ed Sheeran for cosy dinner: Photos
Meghan Markle gets flirtatious smile from Prince Harry in new BTS video
Meghan Markle gets flirtatious smile from Prince Harry in new BTS video
Meghan Markle hopes quashed as ‘As Ever' is ‘lost'
Meghan Markle hopes quashed as ‘As Ever' is ‘lost'