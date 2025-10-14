Rebecca Ferguson wants to play villain in this movie

Rebecca Ferguson gets candid about 'James Bond' role

Rebecca Ferguson wants a role in the next James Bond movie. But the character, she says, has to be a villain.



The spy film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who is also helming Dune: Part Three, where the actress is reprising her role as Lady Jessica.

So, in an interview with The Times, the Dune actress says, “No. I would have been pushing to play the baddie. We haven’t had a female Bond villain."

She also jokes, "I already said that to Denis! — ‘female Bond villain, bitch!’ He was like ‘Oh Là Là.’”

As far as the casting of 007 is concerned, reports say the makers are looking for a young British actor.

Meanwhile, Rebecca, in a previous interview, reflected on her role in the forthcoming installment at Dune.

"I don’t have a big part in this one, [she’s] just barely in the book. I’m not sure. I was supposed to be in it and Denis had a little idea," she earlier told IndieWire. "The script is phenomenal. It’s really hard to create a film, it’s such a dense book."

"There’s so much to tell. [Denis] does dip in and out and he does try and he does want to have certain connections and tentacles to the book. Whatever Denis touches I think is phenomenal," Rebecca noted.

Dune: Part Three will be out in cinemas on Dec 18, 2026.