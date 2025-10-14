Kylie Jenner revives 'King Kylie' for surprise music debut

Kylie Jenner makes music debut as 'King Kylie'

Kylie Jenner is making Charli XCX's prophecy into reality.

Following the speculations of the Kardashians star's involvement in Terror Jr.'s new song '3 Strikes' after featuring the music for the promotion of her recent lip launch of Kylie Cosmetics, the makeup mogul confirmed she has officially landed in the music industry too.

A music group named Fourth Strike collaborated with Kylie for a new song dropped on October 13.

Kylie took to her official Instagram account to make an announcement, writing, “FOURTH STRIKE! TERROR JR FT KING KYLIE TONIGHT 9PM PT @terror.jr !!!!!”

In the announcement post, she also posted the cover page of the song.

The thriving singer will go with the moniker "King Kylie," reviving her 2015 alter ego circa.

The post came right after Kylie uploaded a follow-up music video of Glosses Part II song on her Snapchat, prompting fans to speculate again if she was the voice behind Terror Jr.'s song featured in her promotions.

Kylie entering the music world seems like Charli XCX's dream come true after her prediction in 2016 on X.



For the unversed, Kylie is all set to make her first film role since her cameo in Ocean’s Eight in 2018 with Charlie in her upcoming film The Moment.