Kylie Jenner revives her 'King Kylie' era

Kylie Jenner shares nostalgic photoshoot ahead of Kylie Cosmetics’ 10th anniversary this November

October 14, 2025

Kylie Jenner channels 2014 with throwback blue-tipped hair

Kylie Jenner is taking a trip down memory lane with teal tips.

Ahead of Kylie Cosmetics’ 10th anniversary this November, the beauty mogul is marking the milestone with a nostalgic tribute to her most iconic era: King Kylie.

Her Kylie King phase stood out for her bold makeup, fearless attitude, and ever-changing hair, cementing her image as a style trendsetter in the 2010s.

To celebrate, Jenner unveiled a limited-edition makeup collection inspired by that unapologetic period, launching officially on Saturday, October 18.

She also resurrected the look that started it all with a photoshoot on October 11, sporting jet-black hair with striking blue-green dip-dyed ends, reminiscent of her 2014 aesthetic.

Jenner has previously enjoyed a series of head-turning hair transformations: platinum blonde, pastel pink, and her famous turquoise Coachella wig among them.

“I changed my hair color like once a week and cut my hair off and then put a wig on or put extensions in,” she told Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year. “It’s just a part of who I am.”

To complete the throwback, Jenner wore a fitted tank top emblazoned with the word “King,” paired with low-rise leather pants and open-toe heels—a direct nod to her early influencer era.

Jenner first launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 with her now-famous Lip Kits, later selling a majority stake to Coty in a deal valuing the brand at $1.2 billion. The company relaunched globally in 2021, expanding across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

