Justin Baldoni's ex-agent described Blake Lively's behaviour with this word

Justin Baldoni’s ex-agent makes daring statement about Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni’s former agent once described Blake Lively’s actions as "extortion" in It Ends With Us legal dispute.

Newly surfaced court documents have revealed that the agent made the remarks during the filming of It Ends With Us.

According to a deposition transcript, Danny Greenberg, a WME agent who represented Baldoni, 41, at the time, used the term in July 2024 while describing tensions between the actor-director and his co-star, Lively, 38, People Magazine reported.

The records show that Greenberg assisted Baldoni in drafting emails to Sony Pictures that referenced Lively’s “continued extortion and effort to gain control of the film.” However, Greenberg later clarified that he hadn’t meant the word in a literal, criminal sense.

“My use of the word extortion there was referencing just cumulative behavior that both the studio and [production company Wayfarer Studios] and Justin was having to manage,” Greenberg testified.

He also claimed that Lively had made certain “threats” related to the movie’s August 2024 premiere and that he discussed her alleged behaviour with Sony production executive Ange Giannetti.

The fallout between Lively and Baldoni became public in December 2024, following the release of the film It Ends With Us. Lively filed a sexual-harassment complaint against Baldoni, accusing him of misconduct during production and of launching a retaliatory smear campaign—allegations Baldoni has denied.

Baldoni later filed counterclaims against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, citing alleged extortion and defamation, but those claims were dismissed in June.

His legal team chose not to refile, but Lively’s original sexual harassment and retaliation suit is still scheduled to go to trial on March 9, 2026.