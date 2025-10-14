 
Alec Baldwin slams wife Hilaria's car into a tree

Alec Baldwin was in Hamptsons for the Hamptons International Film Festival, which wrapped up the same day

October 14, 2025

Alec Baldwin and his brother Stephen escaped injury after crashing into tree in the Hamptons.

According to reports from Page Six and TMZ, Alec, 67, was behind the wheel of a white Range Rover when the accident occurred in East Hampton, NY, on Monday, October 13.

Video footage from the scene showed the vehicle’s hood was majorly damaged from the collision.

Neither appeared seriously injured when photographed as they spoke with police officers following the crash.

The brother were in town for the Hamptons International Film Festival, which wrapped up the same day.

Shortly after the incident, Alec posted a video to Instagram to reassure fans. “I’m fine, my brother Stephen was visiting me,” he said, adding his thanks to the festival staff and local authorities.

Baldwin explained that the crash happened when a “massive garbage truck” abruptly cut him off. “To avoid hitting it, I swerved and hit a big fat tree,” he said. “I crushed my wife’s car… I’m fine, my brother’s fine.”

He praised the East Hampton police for their response, calling the officers “as nice as can be.” Baldwin also admitted that his wife Hilaria’s car was “pretty smashed up” after the collision.

The actor closed his message saying he planned to fly to Los Angeles to see his family. “I’m still so proud of my wife,” Baldwin said. “Hilaria, I love you more than anything. I’m fine.”

