John Travolta honors late wife Kelly Preston with romantic birthday song

John Travolta paid a heartfelt tribute to his late wife, Kelly Preston, on her 62nd's birthday.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, the Grease actor released a ballad he recorded for his late wife Kelly—who passed away in July 2020.

“I’m gonna love you, like nobody’s loved you, come rain or come shine,” the 71-year-old star sang in the snippet of the ballad.

John continued, “High as a mountain, and deep as a river, come rain or come shine. I guess when you met me, it was just, just one of those things, but don’t you ever bet me, ‘cause I’m gonna be true if you let me.”

“You’re gonna love me, like nobody’s loved me,” sang the Saturday Night Fever star. “Come rain or come shine, happy together, unhappy together, now won’t that be fine. Days may be cloudy or sunny, we’re in or we’re out of the money, but I’m with you always, I’m with you rain or shine.”

Alongside the Instagram reel, John penned, “I recorded this song for Kelly, and I want to share it with you all on her birthday. Happy birthday, Kelly, we love you."

For those unversed, Kelly died in July 2020 after losing a battle with breast cancer. She was 57.