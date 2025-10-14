Alec Baldwin confirms he and Stephen Baldwin are 'fine' after car crash in East Hampton

Alec Baldwin has confirmed that he and his brother Stephen Baldwin are "fine" after being involved in a car accident in which their Range Rover crashed into a tree in the Hamptons.

The 67-year-old actor and filmmaker took to his Instagram handle on Monday to share more details about the accident.

"This morning, I was in a car accident. A guy cut me off in a truck, a big garbage truck the size of a whale," Alec said in a video.

He further said, "To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree. I hit a big, fat tree. It crushed my wife's car."

"I crushed my wife's car; I feel bad about that," continued the Beetlejuice star. "It's all fine; I'm fine. My brother's fine."

Alec went on to offer gratitude to the East Hampton Town Police Department for "coming to my aid," adding that the officer at the scene was a "lovely man."

The Rust actor then revealed that his wife Hilaria’s car is "pretty smashed up" because of the "big fat tree."

"I’m going to LA to see my family, can’t wait. Going to California to gather my family out there for a few days. I’m still so proud of my wife. Hilaria, I love you more than anything. I’m fine," Alec concluded the clip.