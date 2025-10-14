Cardi B jokes about her fourth pregnancy with unfiltered reply

Cardi B’s bold answer to why she keeps getting pregnant

Cardi B just gave a hilarious answer to her back to back pregnancies when a fan questioned her on X.

It began with a meme Cardi shared of actor Anthony Anderson crying in Black-ish, captioning it, “I’m uncomfortable when I sit, when I lay down, when I stand up… I can’t take this no more.”

When a fan cheekily asked, “Then why do you keep getting pregnant?” Cardi fired back with, “Cause I keep f******.”

The soon-to-be mom-of four is pregnant with her first child with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, whom she began dating in October 2024.

The Grammy winner, 32, already shares three children, including daughters Kulture, 7, and Blossom, 1, and son Wave, 4, with her estranged husband, Offset.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024 after seven years of marriage. The pair, who wed in 2017, have had a long and very public on-and-off relationship; their divorce has not yet been finalised.

On the work front, her Little Miss Drama Tour, promoting her latest album Am I The Drama?, kicks off February 11 in Palm Desert, California.