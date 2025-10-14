 
Kylie Jenner makes music debut with 'Fourth Strike'

Her first-ever track is also a collaboration with Los Angeles pop duo Terror Jr.

October 14, 2025

Kylie Jenner has released her first-ever song Fourth Strike.

Her new track, a collaboration with Los Angeles pop duo Terror Jr., dropped on Monday on her official YouTube channel.

The song, delivering a sleek electro-pop sound with Jenner’s signature whispery vocals, opens with Terror Jr.’s verses before Jenner takes over.

Earlier that day, Jenner, 28, teased the release on Instagram, sharing the song’s cover art and hinting that something major was coming.

The collaboration has reignited years-old speculation about Jenner’s ties to Terror Jr. The group, made up of Felix Snow and David “Campa” Benjamin Singer-Vine, first rose to fame in 2016 with their hit Three Strikes

At the time, rumours exploded online that Jenner was secretly the band’s lead singer—a claim she quickly denied on Snapchat.

Besides her music debut, the beauty mogul is also launching a King Kylie-inspired Kylie Cosmetics collection, set to release on October 18.

