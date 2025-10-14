‘Stranger Things’ season 5 episodes runtimes revealed

Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer has finally revealed the episodes runtimes for the first volume of season 5 of the sci-fi series.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, Ross disclosed the exact runtimes for the first four episodes of the hit series, which will premiere on Netflix on November 26.

The season five premiere episode, “The Crawl,” will run for one hour and eight minutes, while episode two, “The Vanishing of _____,” will run for 54 minutes.

The third episode, “The Turnbow Trap,” will run 54 minutes, while the duration of "Sorcerer," the fourth episode, is one hour and twenty-three minutes.

“ACTUAL runtimes," the series creator humorously captioned the post.

This update comes months after speculations sparked that every episode in the final season of Stranger Things would run over 90 minutes long.

For those unversed, The second volume of the fifth installment of Stranger Things will hit streaming platform on November 26, while the finale will premiere on December 25, 2025.