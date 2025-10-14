Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark reactions with latest outing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have sparked reactions after the royal couple stepped out in New York City with a longtime friend Ed Sheeran.

The People magazine shared photos of the Duke and Duchess, as well as the British singer, leaving Soho House on Sunday on Instagram.

Commenting on the post, one fan said, “They are such a gorgeous couple, Meghan's dress is lovely. They look so happy.”

“They look stunning together - a beautiful couple”, another said.

The third said, “Where is their security because I thought Harry thinks they are not safe in public.”

The fourth raised a big question after their joint appearance, saying “Do they ever spend time with their children? All they wanted was to be out of the spotlight, have privacy and raise their family. Now, except for the rare photograph which was (laughably) out of the question only a few short years ago in their eyes…Where are they? All over the place…Always!”

“I’m so tired of them,” the fifth said.

The other said, “Meghan, stunning as always.”

Later, Meghan Markle also released a video featuring herself and Prince Harry following the trip.

Prince Harry and Meghan were honored with Project Healthy Minds’ Humanitarians of the Year Award at the charity’s third annual World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City.