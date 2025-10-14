Prince William prepared to 'wield the axe' against Sarah Ferguson, Andrew?

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have been warned that Prince William could “wield the axe” against them when the Prince of Wales becomes King.

The warning has come from royal expert Jennie Bond.

Writing for the i newspaper, Jennie said King Charles has never been that close to Andrew, but he is his big brother. “And Charles is a man who is all about harmony …he is not someone who enjoys confrontation.”

However, the royal expert warned by contrast, William is “one step removed” from his father King Charles and Andrew’s relationship, and he is also, “determined to change the monarchy for the better”.

Jennie suggests that it is “crunch time for the Duke, and indeed the Duchess, of York.”

The royal expert went on saying both Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson "should rightly fear the day that William becomes king" as he could be ready to take action to remove the scandal-plagued Duke of York from public life.

In recent interview with Eugene Levy, Prince William has said: "I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good and I embrace that, I enjoy that change. I don't fear it, that's the bit that excites me, the idea of being able to bring some change.”