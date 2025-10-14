 
Geo News

Victoria Beckham receives praises for showing her most vulnerable side yet

Victoria Beckham’s documentary marks turning point in her public image, says PR expert

By
Web Desk
|

October 14, 2025

Victoria Beckham lauded as she finally gets real in tearful new documentary
Victoria Beckham lauded as she finally gets real in tearful new documentary

Victoria Beckham’s new Netflix documentary is being hailed as a turning point in her public image, according to a PR expert.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, PR expert Dermot McNamara shared that the former Spice Girl is finally letting “the mask slip.”

Opening up about the immense pressure of trying to save her struggling fashion brand, Victoria, revealed she was pushed to her breaking point, once going to work in tears every day.

“I almost lost everything. I used to cry before I went to work every day because I just felt like a firefighter,” she said in her new self-titled docuseries,

“It was like a snowball that was going down the mountain. We were millions of pounds in the red,” the fashion icon added.

“I didn’t know what to do and I was so desperate to save this business that I cared so much about. I felt, if I’m being completely honest, like I was breaking down myself.”

Speaking on her three-part docuseries, McNamara said that it is a “very different side to Victoria” in her new documentary.

“She’s finally letting the mask slip a little and has opened up about struggles she’s faced behind the polished facade,” he added.

“For years, she’s been seen as this unshakable, picture-perfect woman, but what comes across this time is how much she’s had to fight to keep everything together.

“She talks about the darker moments. It’s easy to forget how much she risked to reinvent herself from pop star to designer and she has been refreshingly honest about the sacrifices along the way.”

