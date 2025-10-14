 
Geo News

Jeremy Renner stars in movie made by non-humans?

Jeremy Renner will lend his voice in the movie, where he plays the Oracle of Time

By
Web Desk
|

October 14, 2025

Jeremy Renner to star in Stardust Future: Stars and Scars
Jeremy Renner to star in 'Stardust Future: Stars and Scars'

Jeremy Renner, a well-known star, is set to give his voice in Stardust Future: Stars and Scars. But film may strikes to some as controversial as it has made through artifical intelligence.

Yi Zhou serves as the director who has previously worked with the Avengers star on the documentary Chronicles of Disney.

The movie, meanwhile, is billed as the "first feature-length film created fully with AI".

Giving an insight into the film, Zhou says, “This is a film born from the intersection of human resilience and machine imagination.“

He continues, "I asked AI to tell me about our past and show me our future. My team and I used AI not as a replacement for creativity but as an extension of memory to heal what humanity has broken and to dream of what we will become.”

The Stardust Future logline reads that it "examines climate crisis, conflict, mortality and human awareness through a philosophical lens that questions whether advancing technology can coexist with natural balance."

Jeremy will play the Oracle of Time in the movie, which comes out in November.

