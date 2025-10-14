Katy Perry breaks silence on Justin Trudeau romance with bold joke

Katy Perry jokes about being single after steamy PDA with Justin Tudeau

Katy Perry has seemingly revealed that she isn't single anymore!

As Katy and Justin Trudeau have been at the center of romance rumours for a while, the songstress seemingly addressed the rumours with a cheeky comment.

During her London concert, part of her Lifetimes World Tour, Katy told the audience, "London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school?"

Hinting at her Justin Trudeau romance, Katy added, "No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore."

On the other hand, Katy Perry also received a surprise marriage proposal from a concertgoer to which the songstress replied with, "I wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago."

It is pertinent to mention that this comes after Katy was spotted kissing Justin on a yacht at the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

Notably, Katy Perry announced split from ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares five-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.