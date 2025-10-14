 
Katy Perry breaks silence on Justin Trudeau romance with bold joke

By
Syeda Waniya
|

October 14, 2025

Katy Perry has seemingly revealed that she isn't single anymore!

As Katy and Justin Trudeau have been at the center of romance rumours for a while, the songstress seemingly addressed the rumours with a cheeky comment.

During her London concert, part of her Lifetimes World Tour, Katy told the audience, "London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school?"

Hinting at her Justin Trudeau romance, Katy added, "No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore."

On the other hand, Katy Perry also received a surprise marriage proposal from a concertgoer to which the songstress replied with, "I wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago."

It is pertinent to mention that this comes after Katy was spotted kissing Justin on a yacht at the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

Notably, Katy Perry announced split from ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares five-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

