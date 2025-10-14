 
Jimmy Fallon urges potential stars of 'SNL' UK to 'treat it as the end game'

By
Areeba Sheikh
|

October 14, 2025

Jimmy Fallon has some advice for UK aspirants of Saturday Night Live.

In a talk with Deadline, the 51-year-old American comedian and television host has offered guidance to stars who are lined up to lead the UK version of Saturday Night Live.

When the reporter asked him to share useful tips for the show’s potential stars, Fallon said, “If you get lucky and get cast, I would just focus on the show.”

“Don’t think about the next move, or if you are going to be a movie star from this. Don’t treat it as a launching pad, treat it as the end game. This is the prize: Saturday Night Live UK,” he added.

“If you concentrate and make that show the best, and be the best performer on that show, other things will come, but that’s a different conversation. Treat it like the destination that it is,” Fallon emphasized.

It is pertinent to mention that Sky in the United Kingdom, which, like NBC, is owned by Comcast, is busy making a British version of Saturday Night Live, a late-night comedy show. 

