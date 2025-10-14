Prince William being prepared to step up fast for greater royal role

Prince William is reportedly being quietly prepared to take on greater royal responsibilities as concerns grow over King Charles health.

The King, who was diagnosed with cancer last year, has continued to fulfill his duties, but recent reports suggest his condition may be taking a toll.

Prince William: File photo

Journalist Tom Sykes noted the monarch’s increasingly frail appearance in recent photos, while Buckingham Palace has remained silent on the matter.

King Charles: File photo

Citing sources a report said that the transition toward William’s leadership may come “sooner than expected,” as the heir to the throne continues to step into a more visible role.

His confident appearances during major events including President Trump’s recent visit have fueled speculation that he is being readied for the top job.

William’s move with Princess Catherine to Forest Lodge, closer to Windsor, is also seen as part of preparations for the future.

While King Charles remains committed to his royal engagements, royal watchers say the growing prominence of the Prince of Wales signals a gradual but unmistakable shift.