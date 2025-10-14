Victoria Beckham makes an emotional decision about Nicola Peltz: ‘All for Brooklyn!'

‘Emotional’ Victoria Beckham has seemingly made a decision when it comes to Nicola Peltz, and it’s all for Brooklyn’s sake.

The news has been shared by a well placed inside source, and they recently sat down with Heat World.

He conversation began with them admitting that “launching the Netflix series has made Victoria so emotional,” and “seeing her life and her family on screen has really hit home how important they are to her.”

“It’s made her more aware than ever that she doesn’t want to lose Brooklyn,” so according to the source “Vic knows something has to give.”

Furthermore, “she’s heartbroken that it went this far – she feels that the only way to fix it is with Nicola.”

Reportedly, “Vic feels that if she can get her on side, she might have a chance of getting her son back. It wasn’t easy for Vic to swallow her pride, but she made the first move and messaged Nicola – she sent a handwritten letter – asking if they could talk.”

As it stands “it took a lot for her to do that, but she knows it’s her best chance to patch things up.”

And in terms of that letter, the source also admitted, “Vic’s was laying awake at night thinking what to say to Nicola. She’s being so careful, because she doesn’t want to do anything that might push Brooklyn and Nicola further away. She kept rewriting the letter, trying to find the right words to show Nicola how sorry she is for how things have been, without sounding desperate or saying the wrong thing. It was hugely emotional for her.”

“Nicola actually responded really kindly,” after all that came to pass as well.

“She told Vic she’d like to speak, and she acknowledged that it’s been a difficult time for everyone,” the insider added. But at the same time “they’re treading very carefully – they’re both clearly nervous, but there’s a genuine desire to make amends.”

“Vic just wants all the fighting to stop and to be part of Brooklyn's life again. Reaching out to Nicola was her way of showing she's sorry, and she's praying it's the start of a fresh chapter for all of them.”

Before signing off the insider added, “this is not about pride - it's about love, family, and forgiveness. Vic's ready to be honest and move on. She just hopes that Nicola feels the same.”