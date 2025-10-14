Charli xcx gets honest about her public image

Charli xcx makes statement about public reputation

Chali xcx has a unique persona. This, in turn, sparked speculations about her image and reputation in public.



So, she addresses them in an interview with Vanity Fair. Featuring on its cover, the pop icon says, “It’s fascinating to see how people ingest your personality and spit it back out—what people cling on to, what people miss. I’m always interested in, like, what does the casual viewer think?"

"And they probably think I’m a girl who parties and does drugs and is a little bit ******, the 33-year-old adds.

As far as her reputation is concerned, Charli notes, “I hate this phrase, but what you see is what you get with me. People think it’s all some kind of performance, but it’s not."

She continues, "I’m not sat here talking to you being the way that I am onstage. But I think there is a correlation in that there’s a messiness and a lack of perfection."

"It’s the combination of talking about those things whilst also embracing them and really struggling with them is what makes me whole. And I think that it makes me honest. You can vouch for me, I hope," Charli concludes.