Rachel McAdams, Dylan O'Brien stranded in 'Send Help' trailer

20th Century Studios drops 'Send Help' trailer

In the trailer for Send Help, Dylan O'Brien and Rachel McAdams, who play the boss and worker duo, find themselves stranded on an island.



Sam Raimi returns to directing with this psychological horror thriller. It tells the story of workers who are on a business trip, but the plane crashes, leaving all of them dead except for the pair.

Rachel, who plays Linda Liddle, and Dylan, who essays Bradley Preston, are shown to work out the differences they had in the past so they may survive.

About the movie, the director, in an interview with EW, says, "I found the two lead characters, Linda and Bradley, to be complex, human, and constantly at odds with each other in often conflicting situations."

He continues, "The pitch was outrageous and original, all the while tracking these two in their conflict as their power dynamic changed dramatically. I knew right away that I wanted to direct this picture."

Regarding Rachael's character, Sam adds, "Rachel's character has just been washed ashore from a plane crash and is the only survivor, along with her terrible boss."

"It's the beginning of their time on the island, and Linda is just starting to put her survivalist hobbies to the test. Dylan's character is injured, in and out of consciousness, and Linda feeds him coconut water."

Moreover, Liddle "the most capable, hardworking, and overlooked member of her consulting firm's strategy and planning team," the filmmaker notes.

Send Help will bow out in cinemas on Jan. 30, 2026.