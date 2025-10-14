 
Geo News

James Gunn shares cameo in 'Peacemaker' was his idea

James Gunn weighs in on his cameo in season two of 'Peacemaker'

By
Web Desk
|

October 14, 2025

James Gunn reveals it was his idea in Peacemaker S2
James Gunn reveals it was his idea in 'Peacemaker' S2

In the finale of season two of Peacemaker, James Gunn made a cameo, which went unnoticed by many.

But an eagle-eyed fan shared the post on social media after locating the filmmaker. 

James Gunn shares cameo in Peacemaker was his idea

Now, the filmmaker on the Peacemaker: The Official Podcast shares that it was his idea. "I just said, ‘Come on, guys. Let’s all come out.’ And the whole crew came out, a lot of our PAs and everybody went out there. And we all just were dancing around."

Earlier, James shared that he wanted the cameo of Deadpool in Peacemaker season 2. "Yeah, I wanted them to open the door and see Deadpool in a room," he said, adding that he even talked to Ryan Reynolds.

"And I talked to Ryan Reynolds about it, but I think we would've had to go through some pretty big hoops to do that! He wanted to do it," James noted, pointing to the legal hurdles of Marvel and DC crossovers.

Peacemaker season two is streaming on HBO Max.

Victoria Beckham starts walking on eggshells with second son after Brooklyn fiasco
Victoria Beckham starts walking on eggshells with second son after Brooklyn fiasco
Rachel McAdams, Dylan O'Brien stranded in 'Send Help' trailer video
Rachel McAdams, Dylan O'Brien stranded in 'Send Help' trailer
Taylor Swift gets emotional after making history 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Taylor Swift gets emotional after making history 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Kristen Stewart on directing 'The Chronology Of Water': 'It's hard'
Kristen Stewart on directing 'The Chronology Of Water': 'It's hard'
Elizabeth Olsen faces love triangle in 'Eternity' new trailer
Elizabeth Olsen faces love triangle in 'Eternity' new trailer
Robert Redford denied working with Barbra Streisand after their 1973 classic due to THIS
Robert Redford denied working with Barbra Streisand after their 1973 classic due to THIS
Charli xcx gets honest about her public image
Charli xcx gets honest about her public image
Katy Perry breaks silence on Justin Trudeau romance with bold joke
Katy Perry breaks silence on Justin Trudeau romance with bold joke