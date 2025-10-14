James Gunn shares cameo in 'Peacemaker' was his idea

James Gunn reveals it was his idea in 'Peacemaker' S2

In the finale of season two of Peacemaker, James Gunn made a cameo, which went unnoticed by many.



But an eagle-eyed fan shared the post on social media after locating the filmmaker.

Now, the filmmaker on the Peacemaker: The Official Podcast shares that it was his idea. "I just said, ‘Come on, guys. Let’s all come out.’ And the whole crew came out, a lot of our PAs and everybody went out there. And we all just were dancing around."

Earlier, James shared that he wanted the cameo of Deadpool in Peacemaker season 2. "Yeah, I wanted them to open the door and see Deadpool in a room," he said, adding that he even talked to Ryan Reynolds.

"And I talked to Ryan Reynolds about it, but I think we would've had to go through some pretty big hoops to do that! He wanted to do it," James noted, pointing to the legal hurdles of Marvel and DC crossovers.

Peacemaker season two is streaming on HBO Max.