'Brown Sugar' icon D'Angelo dies at 51

D’Angelo passes away after secret health battle

Music icon D’Angelo has passed away at the age of 51.

R&B legend died Tuesday morning in New York City, as confirmed by TMZ.

According to sources close to his family and former manager Kedar Massenberg D’Angelo died following a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

The singer-songwriter, born Michael Eugene Archer, rose to fame in 1995 with his debut album Brown Sugar.

Notably, the Soul singer never spoke publicly about his diagnosis, but insiders say he had been quietly receiving treatment for several months.

Besides Brown Sugar, D’Angelo’s albums Voodoo and Black Messiah are hailed as some of the most influential works in modern R&B.

The late star collaborated with artists like Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, and Q-Tip, and was reportedly working on new music before his passing.

It is pertinent to mention that D’Angelo is survived by two sons and a daughter.