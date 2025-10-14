 
Geo News

'Brown Sugar' icon D'Angelo dies at 51

R&B legend D’Angelo dies after cancer battle

By
Syeda Waniya
|

October 14, 2025

D’Angelo passes away after secret health battle
D’Angelo passes away after secret health battle

Music icon D’Angelo has passed away at the age of 51.

R&B legend died Tuesday morning in New York City, as confirmed by TMZ.

According to sources close to his family and former manager Kedar Massenberg D’Angelo died following a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

The singer-songwriter, born Michael Eugene Archer, rose to fame in 1995 with his debut album Brown Sugar.

Notably, the Soul singer never spoke publicly about his diagnosis, but insiders say he had been quietly receiving treatment for several months.

Besides Brown Sugar, D’Angelo’s albums Voodoo and Black Messiah are hailed as some of the most influential works in modern R&B.

The late star collaborated with artists like Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, and Q-Tip, and was reportedly working on new music before his passing.

It is pertinent to mention that D’Angelo is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Victoria Beckham starts walking on eggshells with second son after Brooklyn fiasco
Victoria Beckham starts walking on eggshells with second son after Brooklyn fiasco
Rachel McAdams, Dylan O'Brien stranded in 'Send Help' trailer video
Rachel McAdams, Dylan O'Brien stranded in 'Send Help' trailer
Taylor Swift gets emotional after making history 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Taylor Swift gets emotional after making history 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Kristen Stewart on directing 'The Chronology Of Water': 'It's hard'
Kristen Stewart on directing 'The Chronology Of Water': 'It's hard'
Elizabeth Olsen faces love triangle in 'Eternity' new trailer
Elizabeth Olsen faces love triangle in 'Eternity' new trailer
Robert Redford denied working with Barbra Streisand after their 1973 classic due to THIS
Robert Redford denied working with Barbra Streisand after their 1973 classic due to THIS
Charli xcx gets honest about her public image
Charli xcx gets honest about her public image
Katy Perry breaks silence on Justin Trudeau romance with bold joke
Katy Perry breaks silence on Justin Trudeau romance with bold joke