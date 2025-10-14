Major update on 'The Godfather' star's latest movie

Andy Garcia gets candid about 'Diamond'

Andy Garcia, best known for The Godfather Part III, is set to direct, star in, produce, and write Diamond.



The film has been in the making for nearly 15 years, as its cast includes Vicky Krieps, Brendan Fraser, Rosemarie DeWitt, Bill Murray, Dustin Hoffman, Demián Bichir, Danny Huston, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Yul Vazquez, Robert Patrick, and Rachel Ticotin.

In a chat with Deadline, the actor shares, “I’ve been working on this story for close to 15 years. This is not unusual for films in the independent world. Stories take time to unfold."

He continues, "They haunt you as you continue to work on them. When they are ready, in their own time, the movie gods open the window of opportunity. Perhaps we exhaust them with our persistence."

"So, they give up and bless you with this extraordinary cast of actors to tell your story. Dreams sometimes come true," the actor adds.

"As Joe Diamond, the protagonist in our story, states, 'Dreams are a way of escaping your reality, unless those dreams are your reality,'” Andy notes.

Diamond logline follows "Joe Diamond, a man out of time with a traumatic past and an uncanny ability to solve crimes, using wit and observation to peel back hidden truths."

"This is the third directorial for Garcia after the 1993 documentary, Cachao… Como Su Ritmo No Hay Dos, and 2005’s The Lost City."

Though Diamond's release date has been revealed, as the film is currently in the making.