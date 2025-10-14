Ayo Edebiri dodges 'trap' in latest interview

Ayo Edebiri faces tricky question in new interview

As Ayo Edebiri's After the Hunt is in theatres, she is on a promotional tour with her co-stars.



Recently, the star, best known for The Bear, appeared on CBS Mornings. Its host, Gayle King, referred to the actress as "the new Julia Roberts" during the conversation.

Not stopping there, the broadcast journalist asked Ayo if she could remake a Julia Roberts movie.

The Emmy winner, who is sitting next to her co-star Julia, responds to this tricky question, saying, “Oh no! No! No! It’s a trap."

Gayle, in reply, assured the young star, clarifying that it “was not a trap”, adding, “I’m just fascinated by someone who admired her, and you’re an actress. That’s what I mean."

In response, Julia comes to her fellow actor's support, saying, “I'm trying to think of what kind of…but you’ll be great in all of them."

Then, the megastar shares the names of her movies she believes Ayo could do. “One is obvious and one is less obvious."

She continues, “One is My Bestfriend’s Wedding because you’re so funny, physical…and great. I was gonna say August: Osage County."

After the Hunt is in theatres.