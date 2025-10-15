 
Jeremy Renner's upcoming flick director explains rationale behind collaboration

Jeremy Renner has made his Hollywood comeback following lethal 2023 accident

October 15, 2025

Photo:  Jeremy Renner's upcoming flick director explains rationale behind collaboration

Jeremy Renner is starring as a voice artists in new flick Stardust Future: Stars and Scars.

In a new chat with Variety, filmmaker Yi Zhou opened up about what inspired his latest collaboration with Jeremy Renner, who stars as a voice artist in the upcoming film Stardust Future: Stars and Scars.

“AI is a tool for humanity, not to replace human creativity,” Zhou explained.

In addition to this, the director described the project as a groundbreaking experiment in cinematic storytelling — one that merges human emotion with AI-driven visuals to explore the intersection of memory, technology, and art.

"It enhances our possibilities and builds what I call an immortalityscape  a vision where art, bodies, memory and technology converge to transcend time,” Zhou added.

He stated, “I am inspired by its positive potential for the future, as long as we make a safe and respectful use of it.”

It is noteworthy that Renner voices the Oracle of Time, a narrator guiding audiences through an expansive story that stretches from the origins of the universe to the year 2080. 

The film marks his return to voice acting and a poignant comeback following his near-fatal snowplow accident in 2023.

