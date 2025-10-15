'Home Alone' star Daniel Stern rushed to hospital following health scare

'Home Alone' star Daniel Stern suffered medical emergency

Daniel Stern, famous for his role in Home Alone, was taken to the hospital in emergency a few days ago.

The Ventura County Fire Department told TMZ that on October 7, they were called for a medical emergency which arose in a residence in Somis, California, and when they reached the location, the person who needed medical help turned out to be Stern.

The department further shared that firefighters moved the 68-year-old Hollywood actor and artist to a hospital close by but he was discharged shortly after.

Stern, who played the role of Marv Murchins in the 1990 family comedy film Home Alone, which was directed by Chris Columbus, also earned prominent recognition as Phil Berquist in City Slickers.

In addition, he has other great movies and television shows to his credit, such as giving voice to Kevin Arnold in The Wonder Years.

It is pertinent to mention that Daniel Stern is currently working as an artist and creates art with bronze sculptures. He has sculpted different pieces for California public art projects in San Diego, Palm Desert, Agoura Hills, Pasadena, Monrovia, Pasadena, and Temple City.