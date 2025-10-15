Michael J. Fox reflects on his missing iconic guitar

Photo: Michael J. Fox makes shock claim about his iconic guitar

Michael J. Fox is still on a quest to uncover what happened to his iconic Back to the Future guitar.

As reported by Us Weekly, the 64-year-old actor revealed that his beloved red instrument remains missing.

In an excerpt from his new memoir Future Boy: Back to the Future and My Journey Through the Space-Time Continuum, Fox wrote, “In the decades since the movie’s release, the guitar used in Johnny B. Goode has grown more important for what it isn’t than what it is. What it isn’t is available.”

For those unversed, Fox famously performed Chuck Berry’s Johnny B. Goode in an unforgettable 1985 scene.

However, despite its cultural significance, he has no clue where the prop went.

“I wish I could claim to possess it, but I didn’t have the foresight to know how valuable it would become,” he shared.

The Family Ties star added, “Somebody did, though, and whether it’s in their active collection or stashed in their attic or home studio, they’re not speaking up. Perhaps they’re waiting for the statute of limitations on vintage guitar theft to expire.”

Noting that collectible guitars are fetching “exorbitant prices,” Fox explained that the Gibson ES-345, the model used in the film “is huge.”

He also revealed that Gibson themselves have joined the hunt for the missing instrument, even planning to document the search.

“They’ve gone so far as to sponsor a documentary film chronicling the quest to find my famous red rock and roll machine,” Fox wrote.

“They haven’t found it yet; the documentary’s eventual release is linked to the discovery and retrieval. We’ll keep you posted.”