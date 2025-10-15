Paris Jackson slams Michael Jackson's estate executors

Photo: Paris Jackson lashes out at Michael Jackson's estate executors

Paris Jackson has spoken out against the executors of her late father Michael Jackson’s estate, and her claims are drawing major attention.

According to Us Weekly, Paris compared the men running the estate to the Wizard of Oz in newly filed court documents.

Her lawyer wrote, “Executors admit making six-figure, extra-contractual payments in 2018, and they likely paid millions more in undisclosed gifts over the past seven years. That conduct, born of comfort and arrogance, is indefensible.”

“Instead, like the Wizard of Oz, they demand that the Court trust them blindly, refusing to let anyone look behind the curtain,” the filing continued.

The executors' only defense, according to Jackson's team, is a “conclusory assertion” that such payments to music lawyers are “not uncommon” an argument her team says lacks evidence or accountability.

Paris' attorneys argued that the executors “did not calculate the 2018 gifts based on any metric,” “failed to disclose them initially,” and have “no right to fight” her petition since her evidence came from their own filings.

Her lawyer added: “Executors are not immune from criticism based on misconduct disclosed in their filings.”

The *Star* actress also accused them of trying to “stall the discovery process” and insisted that she’s entitled to full transparency.