Britney Spears claps back at Kevin Federline's new accusations

Photo: Britney Spears breaks silence on Kevin Federline's vile accusations

Britney Spears is firing back at her ex-husband Kevin Federline following his explosive new memoir.

As reported by PEOPLE Magazine, the pop icon's team issued a sharp statement in response to the former dancer’s upcoming tell-all, You Thought You Knew, which includes worrying claims about Spears and their children.

“With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her, and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin,” Spears' representative said.

“All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being during this sensationalism.”

In excerpts published by The New York Times, Federline alleged that Spears' “situation” is “racing toward something irreversible” even claiming their sons once woke up to find her “standing at their doorway holding a knife.”

“It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK,” Federline reportedly writes.

“Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”

Spears, 43, had previously detailed her side of the story in her bestselling memoir The Woman in Me, and her team insists that Federline's latest comments are “deeply unfair” and “painfully timed.”