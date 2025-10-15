Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin daughter reveals trick to ‘unwind'

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin's daughter reveals she has ‘to work' despite privilege

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter, Apple Martin just admitted that despite living a privileged life she still has “to work.”

Apple Martin discussed work ethic and explained that her parents raised her to be aware of the fact that her wealthy, well-connected upbringing was "not normal."

"I constantly remind myself how grateful I am to have these opportunities," the 21-year-old, whose father is the front man of Coldplay, told The Telegraph. "I know this is not a normal way to grow up by any means. But my parents did a really good job of instilling in me that I shouldn't be entitled to anything. I have to work."

Apple recently starred alongside her Oscar-winning mother in an advertising campaign for Gap, and signed on as the face of fashion label Self Portrait.

She is also currently studying law, history and society at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee and she explained her ways of trying to keep herself grounded despite her access to privilege.

"Hanging out with my friends and trying to have a normal college experience makes me feel more normal," Apple told the publication, adding, "That's how I like to unwind."

Additionally, being the face of the fashion label, Self Portrait, Apple holds a deep passion for fashion.

"I was the biggest dress-up kid," she recalled.

"Even when I was getting ready for school, I'd do fake runway walks in my bedroom in my school uniform and pose in front of my mirror. I've always been obsessed with fashion," Apple Martin, the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, concluded.