Barry Manilow postpones tour dates after doctor warning amid cancer recovery

Barry Manilow pressed pause on his arena tour to focus on healing.

The legendary singer revealed that after a recent check-up with his surgeon, he was advised against returning to the stage just yet.

The 82-year-old underwent surgery in December to remove a cancerous spot from his left lung following an early-stage lung cancer diagnosis.

He admitted the update was “very depressing.”

Manilow took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post February 20, “I told him that I have been using the treadmill three times a day (I have) but that I still couldn’t sing more than three songs in a row before I had to stop.

“But I was sure that I would be able to do the Arena shows in a few weeks,” he added.

His doctor, however, cautioned that he wouldn’t be able to sustain a 90-minute performance, despite being in “great shape” considering his recent health battle.

Acknowledging the setback, Manilow announced he would reschedule the first leg of his arena shows originally slated for Feb. 27–March 17.

He expressed hope to return for his Las Vegas residency at the end of March, followed by the second batch of arena dates in April.

“Deep down, I wanted to go back—but my body knew what my heart didn’t want to admit: I wasn’t ready,” he wrote.

“I’m SO, SO sorry I have to reschedule some of these first Arena shows. Again! But when I do come back I will COME BACK!!!”

The “Copacabana” hitmaker, who is married to Garry Kief, thanked fans for their unwavering support during his recovery.

“The doctor said that my body had been through hell and that it needed time to heal. So, I’m going back to healing,” he added. “All my love and gratitude, B.”