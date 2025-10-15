Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau share 'undeniable chemistry,' source reveals

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are reportedly getting closer!

On Tuesday, an insider spilled to People magazine that the songstress and former Canadian prime minister are "both smart and love to talk about serious issues."

The source further told the outlet that the two are "quite taken with each other" for now.

For those unversed, Katy is out on her Lifetime World Tour through December, while Justin is currently in Canada.

"They have stayed in touch since the middle of summer but haven’t been able to spend that much time together, due mainly to her schedule," explained the confidant.

"Justin is also busy and both have family obligations," added the source. "They have interests in common. Both are taking dating as it comes. But they are definitely into each other — and have been."

As per a tipster, the Dark Horse hitmaker and the politician "like and respect each other" as well as having a romantic relationship.

"Justin thinks she is terrific," said the insider. "It has had time to develop on a friend and intellectual level as well as supersized attraction. The romance has merit."

It is pertinent to mention that neither Justin nor Katy has commented on their relationship yet.