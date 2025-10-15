 
Geo News

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau share 'undeniable chemistry,' source reveals

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau sparked romance rumors after grabbing dinner together in Montreal in July, 2025

By
Zaid Bin Amir
|

October 15, 2025

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau share undeniable chemistry, source reveals
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau share 'undeniable chemistry,' source reveals 

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are reportedly getting closer!

On Tuesday, an insider spilled to People magazine that the songstress and former Canadian prime minister are "both smart and love to talk about serious issues."

The source further told the outlet that the two are "quite taken with each other" for now.

 For those unversed, Katy is out on her Lifetime World Tour through December, while Justin is currently in Canada.

"They have stayed in touch since the middle of summer but haven’t been able to spend that much time together, due mainly to her schedule," explained the confidant.

"Justin is also busy and both have family obligations," added the source. "They have interests in common. Both are taking dating as it comes. But they are definitely into each other — and have been."

As per a tipster, the Dark Horse hitmaker and the politician "like and respect each other" as well as having a romantic relationship.

"Justin thinks she is terrific," said the insider. "It has had time to develop on a friend and intellectual level as well as supersized attraction. The romance has merit."

It is pertinent to mention that neither Justin nor Katy has commented on their relationship yet.

Britney Spears claps back at Kevin Federline's new accusations
Britney Spears claps back at Kevin Federline's new accusations
Paris Jackson slams Michael Jackson's estate executors
Paris Jackson slams Michael Jackson's estate executors
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes reveal new chapter in relationship
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes reveal new chapter in relationship
Michael J. Fox reflects on his missing iconic guitar
Michael J. Fox reflects on his missing iconic guitar
Kevin Federline exposes what ex-wife Britney Spears would do with sons at night
Kevin Federline exposes what ex-wife Britney Spears would do with sons at night
Hilaria Baldwin offers insights into latest setback
Hilaria Baldwin offers insights into latest setback
Kevin Federline claims 'everything' isn't 'OK' with Britney Spears
Kevin Federline claims 'everything' isn't 'OK' with Britney Spears
Anna Wintour breaks silence on 'Devil Wears Prada 2' cameo rumors
Anna Wintour breaks silence on 'Devil Wears Prada 2' cameo rumors