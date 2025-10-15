Dolly Parton makes surprising comeback despite ailing health

Dolly Parton reveals exciting updates

Dolly Parton just announced an exciting update!

The 79-year-old took to Instagram to announce that her upcoming book, The Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, will be released on November 11.

It would mark the third part in her autobiographical book series, with the first being Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics and the second titled Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.

Dolly also shared with fans that she would be ticking off two of her long held dreams in 2026 with the opening of her Songteller Hotel and Life of Many Colors Museum.

"If you know me, I wake up with new dreams every day, and two of those big dreams are coming to life next year," she said in the clip.

"My SongTeller Hotel for one, and my Life of Many Colors Museum also. Both are opening in Nashville next summer, and I'm excited for you to see them," the Jolene hitmaker concluded.

Dolly's fans took to the comments section and shared their reaction to the news, with one writing, "The most fabulous woman in the world!!!"

"Dolly seriously you're a firecracker,” another wrote while a third added: "Making a trip next summer then to see all things Dolly!"

The SongTeller Hotel is set to open in Nashville in Summer 2026, with the museum being built on the third floor.

As per the website the museum "will be the largest exhibit celebrating her life in the world to date, spanning every dynamic decade from the top of the mountains to the top of the world."